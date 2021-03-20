Elon WLAX Phoenix Holds Off Furman, 13-9

ELON, N.C.—The Elon University women’s lacrosse team improved to 5-0 on Saturday, March 20 when it edged Furman 13-9. The Phoenix’s 5-0 record marks the best start for Elon in program history.

BOX SCORE

“Today was a battle,” said head coach Josh Hexter. “I am very proud of our team with how they handled the physicality and embodied the next-play mentality. In the first half, we struggled a little bit offensively. But we showed a lot of grit, positivity and support for each other. I believe that ended up being the key for us today.”

THE RUNDOWN

-The Paladins were first to get on the board in the first few minutes of play. The Phoenix then responded with a 4-0 run to take a three-goal lead with 17:38 left in the half (4-1). That advantage was erased when Furman scored three consecutive goals to tie the game at four.

-Both teams added a pair of goals to their score in the final seven minutes of play to make the score 6-6 going into intermission.

-After both teams scored at the start of the second half, the Phoenix finished the game with a 6-2 run to get the win.

NOTES

-Mae McGlynn paced Elon in scoring, totaling four goals on the day, while Sara Bouwman and Cate Mackel followed with hat tricks.

-Quinn Daly led the Phoenix in the draw circle with six draw controls for a new career high. Daly also posted a game-best two caused turnovers in addition to tying Meredith Curtin for the team high in ground balls (4).

-Mikaela Buoscio scored her first goal of her collegiate career. The freshman also tallied a season-high three draw controls.

-In goal, Paulina DiFatta (5-0) finished the day with five saves. She has now recorded at least five saves in four of Elon’s five games this season.

UP NEXT

The maroon and gold will be back on the road on Saturday, March 27 when it travels to High Point for a 1 p.m. matchup.