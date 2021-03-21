Greensboro College Drops First Game of Opening USA South Series to N.C. Wesleyan

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C.—North Carolina Wesleyan College’s Zach Lyon tallied a game-high three hits as Greensboro College dropped a Saturday afternoon USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) contest to N.C. Wesleyan, 7-3, in the opening weekend of USA South play.

Six of N.C. Wesleyan’s seven runs were scoring the first five innings as Lyon tallied one of his two RBI in the bottom of the second inning on a single to left field that capped the Battling Bishops’ two-run rally in the inning.

The Pride countered in the top of the sixth inning after Hunter Curtis (Graham, N.C./Southern Alamance) reached on an error at third base, advancing to second after the error. Chance Bryant took advantage of the situation and connected on a single to center field that scored Curtis to put the Pride on the board. Greensboro posted a two-run rally in the top of the eighth inning, all coming with two outs. Michael Garvey, Jr. (Greensboro, N.C./Northwest Guilford) led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a passed ball during the next at-bat. Scotty McGuire prolonged the inning after an error at shortstop, which brought Garvey Jr. home as the Pride’s rally began. Devin Summers followed two at-bats later with a single to right field to bring McGuire home.

Garvey Jr. and Bryant were the two Pride batters with multiple hits on the afternoon. Garvey Jr. finished two-for-four while Bryant posted a two-for-five effort. Each collected a double in the contest.

Lyon finished three-for-five at the plate for N.C. Wesleyan with two RBI. Drifton Padgett hit two-for-four to represent the remaining Battling Bishops’ batter with multiple hits.

Cole Cooper (1-2) took the loss for the Pride in a five-inning effort where he struck out one batter and walked two. Cooper gave up six runs (five earned) on nine hits.

Derrick Carter (4-1) claimed the win for N.C. Wesleyan, giving up three runs (one earned) on seven hits while striking out six batters and walking two.

The Pride and Battling Bishops conclude their three-game USA South series tomorrow with a doubleheader beginning at noon.

### WE ARE 1 PRIDE ###

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information