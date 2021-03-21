Guilford WSOC Quakers Suffer 5-0 Setback at Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Guilford College women’s soccer team suffered a 5-0 setback on the road at Bridgewater in ODAC women’s soccer action on Sunday, March 21st.

The Eagles (8-1) struck first offensively in the 26th minute when Makayla Zanders sent a pass from the left end line to the front of the goal and Hanna Randolph stroked the shot into the net from close range for a 1-0 Bridgewater lead.

Just over 10 minutes later, Bridgewater extended its lead to 2-0 when Jordan Davis pressed forward from the back line and sent a low pass into the box from the right side. Madeline Bohan hit a low shot and the ball bounced off the keeper and into the goal. A minute later, Bohan was on target again with a solid strike from 25 yards out, for the third Eagles goal of the day following an assist from Katelyn Seagraves.

The Eagles offense continued to roll in the second half, netting two goals. The first of the two goals by Bridgewater came when Cyan Coates took a through ball from Ashley Sabatino and put her shot past the keeper for the 4-0 advantage. Rachel Bullard tallied the final goal for the Eagles when she volleyed in a shot from 15 yards out in the 84th minute.

Bridgewater finished with 26-3 edge in total shots and a 6-2 advantage in corner kicks.

All four Bridgewater keepers played in the contest to share in the shutout. Sydney Davis played the first half and finished with one save. Megan Byle, Carlee Gaboury and Charli Daum split time in the second half.

Guilford was led in net by Aubrey Gunther, who made two stops on the afternoon. The Quakers also had a save from Ady Franken.

Guilford returns to action March 28th when the Quakers host Shenandoah. For more information on Guilford women’s soccer check out www.guilfordquakers.com.