Hailey Stout Posts 21 Total Kills as Greensboro College Volleyball Splits Two with Pfeiffer

MISENHEIMER, N.C.—Greensboro College’s Hailey Stout (Elon, N.C./Western Alamance) totaled 21 kills and 14 digs over Saturday morning and afternoon’s matches at Pfeiffer University as the Pride split two contests with the Falcons. Greensboro took the USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) match, 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-17), while the Falcons claimed the non-conference contest that followed, 3-0 (17-25, 20-25, 22-25).

Stout tallied a double-double in the first match with a career-high 16 kills and 12 digs while hitting .393 for the match. Stout only posted five attacking errors out of 28 attempts. The Pride (4-3, 3-1 USA South) hit .237 for the match including .292 in the third set where the Pride limited themselves to just five attacking errors as a team. Greensboro also posted a .256 hitting percentage to open the first set as the Pride held Pfeiffer to a .105 hitting percentage to open the first contest.

Kaylee Freed posted nine kills for the second-highest kill total for the Pride. Sarah Oakes added eight kills with a .462 hitting percentage and three service aces. Carly Uhlir posted seven kills and 13 digs while also adding three set assists. Lauren Mantel led the Pride’s back-row efforts with 15 digs.

Alonna Clouse with six kills, hitting .130, and ten digs. Lauren Shepherd and Morgan Shrader added five kills each.

The Pride finished the contest hitting .237 compared to Pfeiffer’s .135. The Falcons held the edge in blocks, 6-3, but the Pride overwhelmed the Falcons with a 6-32 advantage in digs.

The Pride played their entire lineup in the second match, which was a non-conference contest. Only the Pride’s setters played all three sets as Greensboro featured 11 different players participating in two of the match’s three sets. Pfeiffer jumped out to the advantage in set one, hitting .214 compared to the Pride’s .053. Greensboro bumped their hitting percentage to .125 in the third set, but the Falcons hit a match-high .219 as a team as they earned the non-conference win.

Stout and Freed led the Pride with five kills each with Stout adding four digs. Saniyya Green added four kills while Uhlir led the Pride with 15 digs.

Hallie Bauer led Pfeiffer in the second match with ten kills and a .360 hitting percentage. Emma Gray Beacham led the Falcons back row with 18 digs.

The Pride hit .078 for the second match compared to Pfeiffer’s .181. The Falcons held a 53-46 edge in digs.

The Pride returns to the court next Saturday for two matches with Meredith College. The USA South match starts at 10 a.m. while a second non-conference contest follows.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director