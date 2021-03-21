Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS) has left the Cleveland Browns:Ogunjobi signs Free Agent Contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, fast becoming the Guilford County Bengals with Ogunjobi, D.J Reader(Grimsley HS) and Germaine Pratt(High Point Central HS)

Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale High School) has signed a free agent contract with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The impressive part is that Larry joins DJ Reader from Grimsley High School, and Germaine Pratt High Point Central High School, on the defensive side of the ball. Not many counties can say they have 3 starters on the same pro team, from the same county playing on the same side of the ball.

This news/word coming in today from former Ragsdale High School head football coach Tommy Norwood….This is some great football news, and like Coach Norwood is saying, how many teams would have three young men from the same county, starting on the same side of the football….

Cincinnati Bengals, are fast becoming the Guilford County Bengals…

We’re talking high school, college and professional football here….Larry at Ragsdale HS and at Charlotte for college, DJ at Grimsley HS and at Clemson for college, and Germaine at High Point Central HS, and at N.C. State for college….Not bad, these young men have always been sort of close to home…..