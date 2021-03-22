Hottest Team Remaining in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Sweet 16??? Might just be ORU(Oral Roberts University)

Oral Roberts fans went crazy after upset win over Florida
from Larry Brown Sports, by of YardBarker.com….www.yardbarker.com

Oral Roberts had a pretty hefty contingent of fans at Sunday’s second-round game against Florida, and they certainly got their money’s worth watching their school score another upset win.

The Golden Eagles staged a late comeback and held off Florida 81-78, becoming the second 15 seed in NCAA Tournament history to reach the Sweet Sixteen. Despite attendance restrictions, a large group of fans made it to Indianapolis and celebrated wildly after Oral Roberts closed out the victory.

The Oral Roberts fans were so celebratory that they apparently provided a bit of an issue for security — and for social distancing restrictions.

Ross Dellenger
@RossDellenger
Oral Roberts has one of the largest fan groups I’ve seen at a tournament game. Security had to block each of the aisles to prevent them from pouring lower near the court.

Ross Dellenger
@RossDellenger
“Please continue to maintain a 6-foot distance,” the PA announcer says as 200 Oral Roberts fans form a mosh pit in Section 102 of Farmers Coliseum.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *