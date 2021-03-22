Hottest Team Remaining in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Sweet 16??? Might just be ORU(Oral Roberts University)

Oral Roberts fans went crazy after upset win over Florida

Oral Roberts had a pretty hefty contingent of fans at Sunday’s second-round game against Florida, and they certainly got their money’s worth watching their school score another upset win.

The Golden Eagles staged a late comeback and held off Florida 81-78, becoming the second 15 seed in NCAA Tournament history to reach the Sweet Sixteen. Despite attendance restrictions, a large group of fans made it to Indianapolis and celebrated wildly after Oral Roberts closed out the victory.

The Oral Roberts fans were so celebratory that they apparently provided a bit of an issue for security — and for social distancing restrictions.

Oral Roberts has one of the largest fan groups I’ve seen at a tournament game. Security had to block each of the aisles to prevent them from pouring lower near the court.

“Please continue to maintain a 6-foot distance,” the PA announcer says as 200 Oral Roberts fans form a mosh pit in Section 102 of Farmers Coliseum.

“O-R-U!” rings through the arena. And chants of “CIND-ER-RE-LLA!” pic.twitter.com/7riKlBUWnz — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) March 22, 2021