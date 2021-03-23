Elon Softball’s Frazier Named CAA Rookie of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. – Freshman Mekayla Frazier of the Elon University softball team was named the Colonial Athletic Association’s Rookie of the Week as announced by the league office on Tuesday, March 23.

Frazier led the Phoenix at the plate with a .500 batting average, going 8-for-16 in Elon’s five games last week. The Miami, Fla., native also drove in six RBI while scoring six runs herself. She also added a home run, a double and a triple to her stat line. She had multi-hit efforts in three of the Phoenix’s five games last week including having a season-best three hits with three RBI and a triple versus UNCG in Elon’s series finale against the Spartans on Sunday, March 21. She also had a double and was a home run shy of the cycle.

Elon returns to the diamond this weekend, March 27-28, hosting James Madison at Hunt Softball Park for its CAA series opener against the Dukes.