The Knights were able to capitalize on the opposing pitchers’ struggles to come out with a 16-4 win. Seth Barbour gets the win by tossing 5 innings only allowing 3 hits with 8 K’s

TEAM 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 FINAL SHINING LIGHT 1 7 3 5 0 16 WOODLAND BAPTIST 0 0 0 2 2 4

WOODLAND BAPTIST – DAVID V. 2-3

SHINING LIGHT (1-0/0-0) – SETH BARBOUR 1-1, 3 WALKS, 3 RBI/WP:5 IP 3 HITS, 8 K’S, NASIR GIBBS 1-1, 3 WALKS, 2 RBI

Courtesy of Danny Robinson

Assistant Principal

Athletic Director

Shining Light Academy