Elon Track & Field: Ahm Sets School Record at Raleigh Relays

RALEIGH, N.C. – Sophomore Maria Ahm of the Elon University women’s track and field team set a new school-record in the 10,000-meter run as she competed on the first day of the Raleigh Relays on Thursday night, March 25, at the Paul Derr Track and Field Facility.

RESULTS

Fresh off her historic cross country campaign, Ahm had a strong debut for her outdoor track and field season. The Holbæk, Denmark, native clocked a time of 33:43.82 in the 10K race, finishing third overall in the competitive field featuring some of the top runners in the country.

Ahm’s time broke the seven-year school record of 34:49.59 set by Allyson Oram ’14. Ahm was three seconds behind runner-up Kelsey Chmiel from NC State while Alabama’s Mercy Chelangat, who was the individual champion at the NCAA Cross Country Championships on March 15, took first with her time of 32:31.43.

On Deck

The rest of the Phoenix is set to compete on day two of the Raleigh Relays tomorrow, March 26. Events are scheduled to start at 10 a.m. with the women’s discus.