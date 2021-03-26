Elon WSOC Phoenix Falls to South Carolina

ELON, N.C. — The Elon University women’s soccer team came up short against nationally-ranked South Carolina on Thursday, March 25, 3-0.
THE RUNDOWN
-The Gamecocks found the back of the net three times in the first half, holding Elon to one shot.
-The Phoenix limited South Carolina to four shots in the second half, with one of them being on goal. However, Elon was unable to add a shot as the Gamecocks went on to win the match.
NOTES
-Jasmine Bryant took the lone Elon shot of the night.
-In goal, McKenna Dalfonso totaled a pair of saves.
-Freshmen Katie Lowe and Dalfonso played the entire match to lead the team in minutes played.
-South Carolina came into the game ranked No. 13 in the country in the United Soccer Coaches poll.
-Elon now stands at 2-2 (1-1 CAA) on the season, while South Carolina improves to 10-3.
UP NEXT
Elon will be on the road against Wake Forest on Sunday, March 28 at 2 p.m.