Elon WSOC Phoenix Falls to South Carolina

ELON, N.C. — The Elon University women’s soccer team came up short against nationally-ranked South Carolina on Thursday, March 25, 3-0.

BOX SCORE

THE RUNDOWN

-The Gamecocks found the back of the net three times in the first half, holding Elon to one shot.

-The Phoenix limited South Carolina to four shots in the second half, with one of them being on goal. However, Elon was unable to add a shot as the Gamecocks went on to win the match.

NOTES

-Jasmine Bryant took the lone Elon shot of the night.

-In goal, McKenna Dalfonso totaled a pair of saves.

-Freshmen Katie Lowe and Dalfonso played the entire match to lead the team in minutes played.

-South Carolina came into the game ranked No. 13 in the country in the United Soccer Coaches poll.

-Elon now stands at 2-2 (1-1 CAA) on the season, while South Carolina improves to 10-3.

UP NEXT

Elon will be on the road against Wake Forest on Sunday, March 28 at 2 p.m.