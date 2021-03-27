Elon Women’s Tennis Comes Up Short Against JMU on Saturday

ELON, N.C. – Elon University women’s tennis fell to James Madison, 6-1, on Saturday, March 27. The loss dropped Elon to 11-4 overall this season, including a 2-1 mark against CAA opponents.

HIGHLIGHTS

– Lizette Reding continued her hot start to the season, taking down Natalia Nikolopoulou in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6. The win moved Reding to 9-1 in No. 3 singles play and gave her the team lead in singles victories (12).

– Victoria Saldh came up just short against Daria Afanasyeva, falling 7-6, 2-6, 7-10 in a three-set battle. Despite the loss, Saldh remained second on the team in singles wins this season (11).

– Sibel Tanik started singles play off on fire, winning the first set in her match 6-1. Jona Roka got hot from there, winning the next two sets 6-2, 6-2 to take the victory in three sets.

– The combination of Victoria Saldh and Sofia Edo battled, but fell to Natalia Nikolopoulou and Daniela Voloh 7-5 in doubles play.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix will be back in action on Wednesday, March 31, when it hosts Methodist at 3 p.m. at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on Elon’s campus.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. Daria Afanasyeva/Alexis Franco (JMU) def. Sibel Tanik/Olivia Archer (ELON) 6-3

2. Kylie Moulin/Jona Roka (JMU) def. Lizette Reding/Alison O’Dea (ELON) 6-3

3. Natalia Nikolopoulou/Daniela Voloh (JMU) def. Victoria Saldh/Sofia Edo (ELON) 7-5

Singles

1. Daria Afanasyeva (JMU) def. Victoria Saldh (ELON) 6-7 (4-7), 6-2, 10-7

2. Jona Roka (JMU) def. Sibel Tanik (ELON) 1-6, 6-2, 6-2

3. Lizette Reding (ELON) def. Natalia Nikolopoulou (JMU) 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)

4. Kylie Moulin (JMU) def. Olivia Archer (ELON) 6-3, 7-5

5. Alexis Franco (JMU) def. Sofia Edo (ELON) 7-5, 6-1

6. Daniela Voloh (JMU) def. Alison O’Dea (ELON) 6-0, 6-4

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (6,4,5,2,3,1)