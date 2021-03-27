Jeremiah Harris Cracks 100 Yards Receiving as Greensboro College Pride Football Falls at Methodist, 52-20

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.—-Greensboro College’s Jeremiah Harris posted 126 receiving yards as the Pride dropped a Friday evening USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) contest to Methodist University, 52-20.

The Pride (0-2, 0-1 USA South) took advantage of an early Methodist turnover thanks to a Justice Brannon interception in Greensboro territory. On the fourth play of the Pride’s opening drive 3:56 into the contest, David Loughry II found Ja’Xavier Legare open on a screen pass to the right. Legare found an open field down the far sideline to convert a 44-yard reception into a touchdown. Greensboro responded to a Jamaar Moore five-yard rushing touchdown on a 24-yard drive with another score of their own. On the third play of the drive, Loughry found Zach Atkinson up the middle, who broke three tackles into the secondary and into the end zone for a 60-yard score to reclaim the first-quarter lead.

Moore scored his second touchdown of the day for Methodist on a 53-yard pass from Methodist quarterback Brandon Bullins as the Monarchs took the lead on the ensuing extra point. Caleb Dowell added a two-yard rushing touchdown with 1:18 left in the second quarter as Methodist went into halftime with the lead, 28-13.

The Pride responded on the opening drive of the third quarter as Greensboro faced third down deep in their own territory. Loughry found Harris for an 80-yard reception for a touchdown as the Pride brought the Methodist lead down to eight points 1:05 into the period.

Methodist responded with Moore scoring his third touchdown on an eleven-yard reception with 28 seconds remaining in the third quarter as the Monarchs extended their lead. The Monarchs solidified their lead with a Keyshaun Pete 33-yard rushing touchdown with 3:09 left in the fourth quarter as the Monarchs ensured their win.

Methodist posted 384 yards of total offense compared to the Pride’s 316. The Pride held the advantage in passing yards, 320-188. Methodist held the advantage on the ground, 196 to -4 yards. Methodist held a small time-of-possession advantage over the pride, holding possession for 29:04 compared to the Pride’s 29:00. Methodist went six-for-11 on third down compared to the Pride’s five-for-14.

Loughry finished 16-for-28 for 295 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Harris caught three passes for his game-high 126 yards and a touchdown. Shy’heem Clemons made five receptions for 33 yards while Atkinson caught two passes for 62 yards and a touchdown. Legare added two catches for 45 yards and a touchdown.

Bullins finished 17-for-28 for 188 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. Moore finished the night with six receptions for 101 yards and four touchdown receptions.

Brannon finished with two interceptions for the Pride along with two tackles. Da’Shaun Wallace led the Pride in tackles with seven while posting a tackle for a loss. Qualene Noell added six tackles, one for a loss, and .5 sacks. Mike Jones (Eden, N.C./Morehead) also added six tackles as did Christian Grubbs (Winston-Salem, N.C./East Forsyth).

Da’Quinton Grady led Methodist defensively with eight tackles and a sack. Khalil Patterson added seven tackles and two sacks.

Greensboro steps out of conference play and travels to Sewanee: The University of the South for a 1 p.m. contest April 3rd.

### WE ARE 1 PRIDE ###

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director