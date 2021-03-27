Lauren Rodriguez Posts Second-Career Shutout as Greensboro College Women’s Soccer Wins at Meredith 1-0

RALEIGH, N.C.—Greensboro College goalkeeper Lauren Rodriguez recorded her second-career 90-minute shutout as the Pride claimed a Saturday afternoon USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) victory over Meredith College, 1-0.

The Pride put pressure on the Avenging Angels early as Natalie Habich fired two shots within 40 seconds of each other in the third minute. Logan Schnabl and Alexis Chase provided more pressure on the Avenging Angels in the 14th minute after a foul as Schnabl’s shot was stopped at the goal line by Meredith’s back line. Chase then fired a rebound shot after the Schnabl attempt, which was saved by Meredith goalie Miranda Lutz.

Greensboro would breakthrough in the 19th minute when Angela Niles found Schnabl for the game’s lone goal of the contest. The Pride took three shots the rest of the period as Meredith could only draw one corner kick for the remainder of the first half.

The Avenging Angels fired a shot on target to start the second half in the 49th minute, their second of the contest, but Rodriguez was able to make the save. Habich almost brought the Pride their second goal in the 64th minute, but her shot bounced off the post as the Pride remained with a one-goal lead. Greensboro would allow no Meredith shots for the rest of the second half as the Pride shutout the Avenging Angels for their fifth shutout of the season.

Greensboro held a decisive 22-3 shot advantage over Meredith with a 7-1 edge in shots on goal. The Pride also held a 4-3 edge in corner kicks.

Rodriguez (1-0) earned her first victory of the season, making one save in net as she earned her second-career shutout. Lutz (1-3-1) took the loss for Meredith, stopping five shots.

The Pride will host a contest in the USA South East Division Tournament next Saturday. Time and opponent are still to be determined and will be announced by the end of the weekend.

### WE ARE 1 PRIDE ###

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director