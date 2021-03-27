Pfeiffer Takes Game One of Softball Doubleheader with Greensboro College Before Rain Suspends Game Two

GREENSBORO, N.C.—Pfeiffer University’s Addison York tallied three RBI as Greensboro College dropped the opening contest of Saturday afternoon’s USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) doubleheader with Pfeiffer. The Falcons took the opening contest, 5-3, while the nightcap was suspended in the bottom of the third inning due to heavy rain and thunderstorms.

The Pride (16-5, 3-2 USA South) smothered a Falcons’ (7-7, 2-1 USA South) double steal attempt in the top of the first inning with a Jordan Deaton (Gibsonville, N.C./Northeast Guilford) throw to Caroline Stanley (Reidsville, N.C./Rockingham County) covering second base as the rundown secured the second out of the inning and prevented the runner at third base from advancing home.

Pfeiffer posted all their runs in the top of the third inning with the first two runs coming with one out. York’s bases-clearing double came with two outs in the inning as the Falcons established their lead.

Alexis Sox put the Pride on the board in the bottom of the fourth frame on a one-out single to right field before she advanced to second base on the throw from the outfield. Hannah French sparked the Pride’s two-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning on a triple to center field in the inning’s second at-bat as the Pride cut the deficit, 5-3.

The Pride brought the potential tying run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning with one out, but the Falcons recorded the next two out to secure the win.

Both sides traded a run apiece in the second and third innings of game two before play was stopped in the bottom of the third inning and eventually suspended.

French was one of two Pride batters to record a multi-effort, finishing two-for-three. Alexis Newman (Climax, N.C./Southeast Guilford) was the remaining Pride player with multiple hits, hitting two-for-four.

Ashlyn Kennedy was the lone Pfeiffer batter with multiple hits, batting two-for-three.

Cheyanne Cox (Burlington, N.C./Southern Alamance) (10-2) took the complete-game loss for the Pride, striking out two batters and walking three.

Caiti Mickles (3-3) took the win for Pfeiffer in a five-inning effort where she struck out three and walked one. She gave up three runs on five hits. Taylor Parrish claimed her first save of the season, throwing the final two innings and allowing only one hit.

The Pride and the Falcons will finish the second contest of this doubleheader at a date to be determined. Both teams are currently scheduled to face each other again tomorrow in two non-conference contests at Pfeiffer. Game times have been moved up due to the weather forecast with action starting at 10 a.m.

### WE ARE 1 PRIDE ###

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director