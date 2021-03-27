Professional Wrestling Hall of Famer Road Dogg Jesse/Brian James has been hospitalized with apparent Heart Attack

Brian James, son of Bob James/Bob Armstrong, brother of Brad Armstrong/Brad James, and both Bob and Brad are deceased, well Brian James has suffered an apparent heart attack…

(Brother Brad James/Brad Armstrong died at age 50, of an apparent heart attack…Brian James is 51 years old.)

Brian James, the Road Dogg Jesse James, he was in WWE for many years as a wrestler and then later wrestled for Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, well the man who really sang, “With My Baby Tonight”, this man is not in good health right now, and he and his family need your thoughts and prayers….

“Spend my time working hard on the go, and the hands on the clock just keep spinning too slow, and I can’t wait to get home With My Baby Tonight”…Brian James and Billy Gunn were quite the tag-team back in the day, and they both were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, due to the work they did together, as The New Age Outlaws…

I not sure I ever saw a man/wrestler with any more charisma and energy than what Brian James had, but now he is on the wrong end of the doctor’s list, and let’s hope this is not the end for The Road Dogg Brian/Jesse James…Keep him on your prayer list of wrestlers, as he needs all the help he can get right now…The situation is dire, and there are critical needs….

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg, 51, was hospitalized late Thursday night, likely due to suffering a heart attack, according to his wife, Tracy James.

On her Facebook, she wrote:

“I want to thank everyone for the prayers and texts. Brian most likely suffered a heart attack late Thursday night after returning from Orlando. He has had test run and we’re currently waiting for the results. He has also seen a kidney specialist and will have a stress test done.

“He’s always been on [blood pressure] meds for high bp. Just please pray all the test come back for something we can fix. I am a total wreck, but I’m trying so hard to be positive! Please pray for Brian, he feels horrible, and for God to please heal my husband so he can come home! Thank y’all all so much!”

She later gave an update that his kidneys were clear and more testing would be done on Monday.

“Just an update. Doc just came in. Kidneys came back clear and a heart cath is scheduled for Monday and they will determine then what’s to be done. Please continue to pray for him and his doctors. And our family. Thank y’all and we love y’all!”

from Wikipedia:Robert Bradley “Brad” James[1] (June 15, 1962 – November 1, 2012) was an American professional wrestler, better known by his ring name, Brad Armstrong. He is best known for his appearances with the promotion World Championship Wrestling in the 1990s. He was the son of wrestler “Bullet Bob” Armstrong and brother to professional wrestlers Steve, Scott and Brian…..

Death

On November 1, 2012, Brad Armstrong was found dead in his Kennesaw, Georgia home, after seeing his physician the previous week for an undisclosed medical issue. His former Lightning Express tag team partner and best friend Tim Horner speculated that Armstrong died from a heart attack.

Armstrong was survived by his parents, brothers, his wife Lori Spranz (whom he married on October 17, 1998) and his daughter Jillian (born 2001).

Eulogizing Armstrong, Jim Ross described him as “one of the more talented in ring performers I’ve ever worked with…one of the most underrated all-time greats ever in the business.”

Bob Armstrong:

Joseph Melton James (October 3, 1939 – August 27, 2020) was an American professional wrestler, better known by his ring name, “Bullet” Bob Armstrong. In the course of his career, which spanned five decades, Armstrong held numerous championships throughout the Southeastern United States. His four sons, Joseph Scott, Robert Bradley, Steve and Brian Girard, all became wrestlers.

(Bob Armstrong died of bone cancer.)