Demon Deacons Outlast Elon WSOC Phoenix

ELON, N.C. — The Elon University women’s soccer team dropped a 3-0 decision to Wake Forest on Sunday, March 28.

BOX SCORE

“Due to us losing three games early in the season, this was a really important weekend for us to get games in against the strongest of opposition,” said head coach Neil Payne. “We played the SEC recent champs on Thursday, turned around quickly and played a fresh Wake Forest today. We’ve come out of the weekend fitter, stronger and excited for conference play. There are so many positives to take away from this weekend and we’re a completely different team now than we were a month ago.”

THE RUNDOWN

-Wake Forest scored twice in the first half, with Elon registering the same amount in shots.

-Despite outshooting the Demon Deacons 7-5 in the second half, the Phoenix was unable to convert. Wake Forest added another goal in the 70th minute to make the final score 3-0.

NOTES

-Molly Mahoney paced the team in shots (3), with one of them being on goal. Kayla Hodges, Beky Myers, Carson Jones, Makenzie DePriest-Kessler, Rhodes Neese and Claire Broderdorp followed with one shot apiece.

-McKenna Dalfonso, Katie Lowe and Hodges played the entire match to lead the team in minutes played.

-In goal, Dalfonso (2-3) totaled two saves on the day.

-The maroon and gold is now 2-3 (1-1 CAA) on the season, while Wake Forest improves to 5-6-1 (3-4-1 ACC).

UP NEXT

Elon will continue conference play at Charleston on Saturday, April 3 at 6 p.m.