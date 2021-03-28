High Point University Track Recaps from Austin TX

High Point Women’s Pole Vault Achieves National Marks At Texas Relays

TEXAS RELAYS

AUSTIN, TX — The High Point University women’s track and field team had a big outing at the Texas Relays as Freshman Sydney Horn followed up her performance at the 2021 NCAA Indoor National Championship with a big jump of 4.41m (14.46 FT.) finishing second in the University Elite Women’s Pole Vault. Nathalie Elliott won the University Women’s Pole Vault with a personal-best mark of 4.21m. Mackenzie Horn finished fifth with a personal-best mark of 3.96m.

“Being competitive and remaining consistent at a high level is what we continue to work on,” Coach Scott Houston said following the big Panther pole vault weekend in Austin. “We will go to work focusing on improving weakness and preparing for the latter half of the season. These women are continuing to show they are a High Point of High Point University as one of the best vault trios in the NCAA.”

Sydney Horn continues to impress as a freshman in just her second outdoor collegiate meet she cleared a bar of 4.41m. Horn’s mark of 4.41m ranks her third in the nation currently. Horn cleared 4.01m, 4.16m, and 4.31m all in her first attempt. Sydney Horn was able to clear 4.41m in her third and final attempt setting a new school record. Sydney Horn completed this impressive feat against many of the same athletes that competed in the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships last month.

Elliott set a personal best in the University Women’s Pole Vault as her mark of 4.21m placed her first. Elliott’s mark of 4.21m is currently the ninth-best in the nation. Mackenzie Horn cleared a bar of 3.96m in her outing which is currently the 19th best mark in the country. Horn finished fifth out of 13.

High Point women’s pole vault has three women in the top 20 in the nation, 3. Sydney Horn (4.41m), 9. Nathalie Elliott (4.21m), 19. Mackenzie Horn (3.96m).

Nyile Facey finished 32 out of 65 in the women’s university 100 hurdles with a time of 14.09.

RALEIGH RELAYS

In Raleigh, N.C. at the Raleigh Relays Zoe Gies finished 17 out 46 in the women’s 10,000m with a time of 35:03.59. Famke Heinst finished 22nd with a time of 35:19.46, while Lindsey Ickes finished 31st with a time of 36:36.49.

Letizia Jessica Marsico finished 12th out of 28 in the discus with a mark of 42.23m.

The Panthers return to Vert Stadium this Thursday and Friday on April 1st and April 2nd.

Van Niekerk Set School Record in Win At Texas Relays

AUSTIN, TX — The High Point University men’s track and field team competed in both the Texas Relays and Raleigh Relays over the weekend. Chris Van Niekerk headlined the weekend for the Panther men as he set a school record in the shot put with a mark of 17.83m as he won the University men’s shot put.

Van Niekerk won the university men’s shot put with a mark of 17.83m which is also the 37th highest mark in the nation. Van Niekerk was also in action in the discus over the weekend where he finished seventh out of 13 as he finished with a mark of 54.07m.

Terris Burton III finished 20th out of 43 competitors in the 400m hurdles with a time of 53.49. while Carter Clasper finished 18th in the University men’s pole vault with a jump of 4.80m.

RALEIGH RELAYS

In Raleigh at the Raleigh Relays, Siro Pina Cardona ran in the 800 and finished 14th out of 33 in the 800m as he crossed the finish line in 1.50.41.