Elon Men’s Soccer’s Late Rally Comes Up Just Short Against Campbell

ELON, N.C. – Elon University men’s soccer’s late rally came up just short in its 3-2 loss to Campbell on Sunday, March 28.

RESULTS

“The three goals conceded in a three-minute span is simply not good enough as a group and is a big hole to get out of,” head coach Marc Reeves began. “We fought hard to get back into the game but fell short in finishing chances. You cannot take breaks in games against any team, and Campbell has some good players that will punish you.”

THE RUNDOWN

– With Elon trailing 3-1 late in the match, Marco Vesterholm found some space behind the Camels defense before scoring his first goal of the season to get Elon back within striking distance. The play was set up on a great sequence for the Phoenix. After a beautiful corner kick from Jack Dolk, Jannik Vidabaek headed a pass to Vesterholm who finished the goal. Vesterholm’s goal trimmed Elon’s deficit to 3-2 with just over five minutes remaining in the match.

– The Phoenix scored its first goal of the match in the 68th minute after Jack Edwards stayed alive in the box and headed in a goal to trim Campbell’s lead to 3-1. Christian Lauenborg, who kept the ball alive with a header of his own moments earlier, was credited with an assist on the play.

– Campbell scored three goals between the 56th and 58th minute to take a 3-0 lead early in the second half. Despite a late rally by Elon, the Camels were able to hold on for a 3-2 decision.

– It was a defensive battle in the first half with neither side being able to find the back of the net. The two teams entered the break tied 0-0.

NOTES

– Jack Edwards led the way for the Phoenix, registering three shots, two shots on goal and his first goal of the season in the match.

– Marco Vesterholm scored the first goal of his collegiate career on his lone shot attempt of the day.

– Mattias Cooper finished with a team-high four shots in the loss, including two shots on goal in his 79 minutes of action.

– Christian Lauenborg, Jannik Vidabaek and Jack Dolk each picked up an assist on the day. It was the first assist of Vidabaek’s collegiate career, while Dolk and Lauenborg moved into a tie for the team-lead in assists this season with two apiece.

– ­Cameron Pelle logged one save in the match and has now made 13 saves through four games played this season.

– Elon held a 5-4 advantage in shots on goal.

UP NEXT

Elon returns to action at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 4, when it hosts College of Charleston at Rudd Field on Elon’s Campus.