Greensboro College Softball Takes Game One at Pfeiffer, Game Two Suspended Due to Rain

MISENHEIMER, N.C.—-Greensboro College’s Jordan Deaton tallied three RBI as the Pride claimed a Sunday afternoon non-conference contest over Pfeiffer University, 8-6. The day was to feature a second contest, but play was suspended in the bottom of the second inning with the game in the bottom of the second inning with no score.

The Pride (17-5) jumped on the Falcons at the start of game one as Greensboro capitalized on three Pfeiffer errors in the top of the third inning, all coming with two outs. The Pride claimed a 2-0 lead through three innings. Courtney Chriscoe (Denton, N.C./Southwestern Randolph) sparked the Pride’s three-run rally one inning later as she connected on a one-out, two-RBI triple down the right-field line. Allyson Loy capped the rally with a RBI-single to bring Chriscoe home in the next at-bat.

After Pfeiffer countered the next half-inning with a run, Jordan Deaton (Gibsonville, N.C./Northeast Guilford) distanced the Pride further from the Falcons in the top of the fifth frame, connecting on a one-out, three-run home run to left-center field for her fourth home run of the season. The Falcons responded with five unanswered runs in the fifth and sixth innings in a rally capped by Makenzie Pennell’s two-out, two-RBI single.

Jenna Endsley faced only four Pfeiffer batters in the bottom of the seventh inning, fighting off a two-out walk to retire the Falcons and secure the game-one win.

Cheyanne Cox (11-2) took the game-one win for the Pride, striking out three and walking one batter in five and one-third innings. Endsley earned her second save of the season in game one, throwing the final one and two-third innings and surrendering only one hit.

Caiti Mickles (3-4) took the game-one loss for Pfeiffer, surrendering three runs on seven hits while striking out two batters and walking one in five innings.

The Pride return to action Wednesday for 2 p.m. home non-conference doubleheader against Roanoke College.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director