NC Fusion Boys Lacrosse- LEARN FROM FIRST CLASS PROS

NC Fusion Lacrosse offers a superior training experience for players at all levels. Clinics are led by professional coaches that take a positive approach to development and are committed to helping every player reach their fullest potential.

SPRING FIRST CLASS LACROSSE OFFENSE/DEFENSE CLINIC

Description:

NC Fusion Lacrosse is offering an offensive and defensive training clinic with Pro Attackman Christian Cuccinello and Pro Defenseman Matt Dunn.

Date:

April 18, 2021

Time:

5th – 8th Grade: 8:30 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.

9th – 12th Grade: 10:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Location:

Truist Sports Park

428 Twins Way

Bermuda Run, NC 27006

Cost:

$99.95

Limited to the first 25 offensive and 25 defensive spots. Space is limited, sign up today!

Players will be added to a waitlist if the spots have been filled.

Players should bring full equipment, water bottle and mask to the clinic.

Please contact lax@ncfusion.org with any questions.