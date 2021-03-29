NC Fusion Boys Lacrosse- LEARN FROM FIRST CLASS PROS

OVERVIEW
NC Fusion Lacrosse offers a superior training experience for players at all levels. Clinics are led by professional coaches that take a positive approach to development and are committed to helping every player reach their fullest potential.
SPRING FIRST CLASS LACROSSE OFFENSE/DEFENSE CLINIC
Description:
NC Fusion Lacrosse is offering an offensive and defensive training clinic with Pro Attackman Christian Cuccinello and Pro Defenseman Matt Dunn.
Date:
April 18, 2021
Time:
5th – 8th Grade: 8:30 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.
9th – 12th Grade: 10:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Location:
Truist Sports Park
428 Twins Way
Bermuda Run, NC 27006
Cost:
$99.95
Limited to the first 25 offensive and 25 defensive spots. Space is limited, sign up today!
Players will be added to a waitlist if the spots have been filled.
Players should bring full equipment, water bottle and mask to the clinic.
Please contact lax@ncfusion.org with any questions.