Pablo Sandoval will be on the Atlanta Braves Opening Day Roster

Pablo Sandoval has made the Atlanta Braves’ Opening Day roster, the club announced Saturday. His contract will be upgraded to a one-year, $1 million deal.

The #Braves today selected the contract of INF Pablo Sandoval, designated OF Phillip Ervin for assignment, and released INF Jason Kipnis. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 27, 2021

Sandoval has had a solid spring training for the Braves. In 15 games, the 34-year-old is slashing .375/.421/.469 with four RBI on 12 hits.

The third baseman spent the 2020 pandemic-shortened campaign split between the San Francisco Giants and the Braves. He was added to Atlanta’s postseason roster, going hitless in four plate appearances as the Braves came within one game of reaching the World Series.

Of course, Sandoval won’t be Atlanta’s starter at third base this season. He’s behind Austin Riley and Jake Lamb on the depth chart.