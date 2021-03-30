BODYARMOR State Games March News Update

Congrats to all of our Figure Skating and Winter Ice Hockey medal winners!

We kicked off the 2021 BODYARMOR State Games out on the ice earlier this month with our Figure Skating Competition and Winter Youth Ice Hockey Tournament. We’d like to extend a huge thank you to all of the volunteers that helped make both of these events happen. Medal winners, don’t forget that you have now qualified for the 2022 State Games of America. And Ice Hockey teams, make sure to check our our Summer Ice Hockey Tournament for another opportunity to take the ice and compete with your team!

New Sport Spotlight – Adult Flag Football

We are excited to be partnering with Goombay Raleigh-Durham to offer the first ever BODYARMOR State Games Adult Flag Football Tournament. This year’s event will be held June 19-20 at WRAL Soccer Park featuring divisions for 5v5 Men’s Contact, 5v5 Men’s Non-Contact, 5v5 Women’s Non-Contact and 5v5 Co-ed Non-Contact. Goombay Raleigh-Durham has partnered with The Raleigh Beer Garden to kick off the event on Friday, June 18. Hang out with the other teams as well as the Flag Football TV crew who will be onsite doing a live show at The Raleigh Beer Garden as well as onsite at WRAL Soccer Park all weekend to live stream the tournament. Visit our Adult Flag Football website for more information and to register today!

So Many Flavors – Which Is Your Favorite?

Which of these flavors is your favorite?

BODYARMOR Strawberry Banana

BODYARMOR Lyte Blueberry Pomegranate

BODYARMOR Berry Lemonade

BODYARMOR Fruit Punch

BODYARMOR Lyte Peach Mango

BODYARMOR is dedicated to providing athletes with the best in sports nutrition and hydration. In addition to being packed full of electrolytes and vitamins, BODYARMOR is packed full of flavor!

Between BODYARMOR, BODYARMOR Lyte and the newly released BODYARMOR Edge there are now over 20 different flavors to choose from. We want to see which are your favorites… Take our poll to let us know which of these is your go to flavor!

And congrats to Ryan Blaney, member of TEAM BODYARMOR, on taking home the checkered flag earlier this month at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500!

Hotel Spotlight – Staybridge Suites RDU

The BODYARMOR State Games are excited to partner with Daly Seven as the Official Hotel Provider for this year’s event. Located near RDU Airport with convenient access to I-40 and I-540, the Staybridge Suites RDU is an all-suite property with a kitchen in every room. Take advantage of the BBQ Grills and SportsCourt located on the outdoor patio at the hotel to have a cook out with the team after a full day of competition. Parents can also use the on site fitness center to get their own workout in during the day. To help deliver an even cleaner stay for our athletes, this property follows and will be following the IHG CleanPromise Program.

Visit your sport specific webpage today for reservation links! Venues in close proximity include the Wake Competition Center, WakeMed Soccer Park, Triangle Aquatic Center, Ting Park, Thomas Brooks Park, Cary Tennis Park, The MAC and Lake Crabtree.