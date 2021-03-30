Stokes Finishes With Pair of Hits in Guilford Baseball’s Setback to Roanoke

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford’s Ellis Stokes finished with two hits and was the only player in the lineup with multiple hits as the Quakers suffered a 9-1 setback to ODAC rival Roanoke in a baseball clash between the two programs on Tuesday, March 30th.

Guilford (0-6, 0-6 ODAC) tallied five hits as a team, led by two from Stokes and one each from Tanner Hobbs, Nick Boles and Bryce Vestal. The Quakers sent nine pitchers to the mound, including Ty Hicks (0-1), who took the loss after surrendering four runs on three hits while walking two Maroon hitters in the fourth.

The big bat in the Roanoke (2-6, 2-6 ODAC) lineup was Connor Butler, who finished 3-for-5 from the plate with a double and an RBI. Teammates Mason Staz and Tyler De Meo also had multiple hits, with each finishing 2-for-4 from the plate on the afternoon.

Roanoke put the first run of the game on the board in the top of the first when Butler singled to open the game. Will Merrike moved his teammate to third on a single and Wall brought home the first run of the game as Roanoke moved in front 1-0.

The Quakers retaliated in the home half of the first when Stokes reached on a single that moved Austin Bailey to second. Tanner Hobbs brought Stokes home from third on a single of his own, knotting the game at one-all.

Roanoke retaliated with four runs in the second, moving in front 5-1 in the process. Three of the four runs scored on singles for the Maroons, who forged in front by four runs.

Roanoke stretched the lead to 6-1 in fifth, before a sixth inning home run off the bat of Will Smith made for an 8-1 advantage. The final Maroon run came in the seventh off a single by Staz, which plated Wall in the process.

Tanner James (1-0) claimed his first win of the season for the Maroons, tossing five innings, allowing one hit and striking out two.

The Quakers return to action on Saturday, April 3rd, when they host a doubleheader against Washington & Lee. The first game will take place at 12 p.m. and the second will follow approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the first game. For more information check out www.guilfordquakers.com.