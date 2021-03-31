Elon Women’s Tennis Sweeps Methodist On Wednesday Afternoon

ELON, N.C. – Elon University women’s tennis swept Methodist, 7-0, on Wednesday, March 31. The Phoenix has now won four of its last five matches and sits at 12-4 overall this season.

HIGHLIGHTS

– Victoria Saldh clinched the match for the Phoenix, taking down Abby Caddick 6-0, 6-2 on Wednesday afternoon. Saldh moved to 8-2 in the No. 1 singles slot and 12-3 overall with the win.

– Olivia Archer got things rolling for Elon, defeating Jill Lawrence in straight sets 6-0, 6-1. Archer picked up her seventh singles victory in her last ten matches with the win.

– Sibel Tanik got back to .500 on the season with her victory over Toni Laney 6-1, 6-1. The win marked Tanik’s eighth win on the season and moved her to 7-4 in the No. 2 singles slot.

– Sofia Edo (8-1), Alison O’Dea (8-1) and Shauna Galvin (8-0) each picked up singles victories on the day in a pro-set format.

– The combination of Victoria Saldh and Sofia Edo picked up their team-leading tenth doubles victory this season after defeating Sydni Lewis and Abby Caddick 6-1.

– Kiana Rizzolo and Uma Nayar clinched the doubles point for the Phoenix, finishing Kamdyn Balko and Jill Lawrence 6-1.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix will be back in action on Saturday, April 3, when it hosts William & Mary at 2 p.m. at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on Elon’s campus.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. Sibel Tanik/Olivia Archer (ELON) def. Toni Laney/Taylor Jackson (MUWTN) 6-0

2. Victoria Saldh/Sofia Edo (ELON) def. Sydni Lewis/Abby Caddick (MUWTN) 6-1

3. Kiana Rizzolo/Uma Nayar (ELON) def. Kamdyn Balko/Jill Lawrence (MUWTN) 6-1

Singles

1. Victoria Saldh (ELON) def. Abby Caddick (MUWTN) 6-0, 6-2

2. Sibel Tanik (ELON) def. Toni Laney (MUWTN) 6-1, 6-1

3. Olivia Archer (ELON) def. Jill Lawrence (MUWTN) 6-0, 6-1

4. Sofia Edo (ELON) def. Megan Kidd (MUWTN) 8-1 (pro-set)

5. Alison O’Dea (ELON) def. Valeria Matute (MUWTN) 8-1 (pro-set)

6. Shauna Galvin (ELON) def. Olivia Ward (MUWTN) 8-0 (pro-set)

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1,2); Singles (3,2,1,5,4,6)