Elon’s Ahm Named CAA Track Athlete of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. – Sophomore Maria Ahm of the Elon University women’s track and field team was the Colonial Athletic Association’s Women’s Track Athlete of the Week as announced by the league office on Wednesday, March 31.

In her outdoor debut for the Phoenix last Thursday, March 25, at the Raleigh Relays, Ahm set a new school-record in the 10,000-meters. The Holbæk, Denmark, native clocked a time of 33:43.82 and finished third overall in the highly competitive field featuring some of the top runners in the country.

Ahm’s time broke the seven-year school record of 34:49.59 set by Allyson Oram ’14 and currently sits third overall on the NCAA East Regional performance list. Ahm was three seconds behind runner-up Kelsey Chmiel from NC State while Alabama’s Mercy Chelangat, who was the individual champion at the NCAA Cross Country Championships on March 15, took first with her time of 32:31.43.

The Phoenix returns to the track on Thursday, April 1, for the VertKlasse Meeting on the campus of High Point University.