Elon Track & Field Phoenix Concludes Competition at VertKlasse Meeting

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The Elon University women’s track and field team concluded competition at the VertKlasse Meeting on Friday, April 2, at Vert Stadium on the campus of High Point University.

FINAL RESULTS

Piper Jons ran a time of 56.85 to finish second in the 400-meters, moving in the program’s top-10 performance list. Aliya Barrows was sixth in the race with her time of 58.06. Linn Hertz Sabboe also garnered a runner-up standing in the triple jump, finishing with a leap of 11.71.

Jons and Barrows helped the Phoenix’s 4×400-meter relay team along with Riley Drometer and Nuria Menendez Sanchez finish second at the meet with a time of 3:56.61.

Moira O’Malley was third overall in the women’s high jump after she cleared the bar at 1.58m. Madison George was sixth in the pole vault with her cleared height of 3.70m. Menendez Sanchez was fourth in the long jump with a leap of 5.53m.

In the women’s discus, Kathleen Collins was third overall and the second collegiate finisher in the event, throwing a mark of 46.86m. Lauryn Carlton was in the top-10 of the event with her throw of 41.16m. Charlotte Bradsher was seventh for the Phoenix in the hammer throw with a heave of 50.70m while Carlton also garnered a top-10 standing with her personal-best mark of 49.51m.

On Deck

Next up on the Phoenix’s schedule is the Aggie Invite, hosted by North Carolina A&T, next Saturday, April 10.