High School Football Tonight in and around Guilford County:Southwest Guilford at Dudley playing on GreensboroSports Radio

Friday Night High School Football Schedule:

McMichael(1-4) at Northeast Guilford(0-5) 6:30pm

Northeast Guilford needs this one in a bad way, that’s about all we can say, as the Rams head into Bill Bookout Stadium, to face the Fighting Phoenix of McMichael….

++++++++++Below games set for 7pm kickoff++++++++++

Southwest Guilford(4-1) at Dudley(4-1)

This game can be heard on GreensboroSports Radio…Pregame at 6:30 and the kickoff coming at 7pm…Dudley wants to do all they can to slow down and control the SWG Cowboys and their very effective QB Joey McGinnis IV…Quincy Martin had over 200 yards receiving last week for SWG, and McGinnis threw for over 300 yards vs. Western Guilford…Dudley has been racking up yards behind the execution of QB Jahmier Slade, RB Milan Summers, TE Joncarlos Miller II, and WR Mehki Wall…If SWG can go into Tarpley Stadium and upset the Dudley Panthers, SWG could go and take the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference, with a win over Mount Tabor next Friday night…Now if Dudley beats SWG, and then SWG knocks off Mount Tabor, then you will really have some fun on your hands…For tonight, be sure to tune into GreensboroSports Radio so you can see what is going on at The Tarp, and at the other area games…Join us on GreensboroSports Radio tonight…Another SWG player that we remember from back in the day, is Quantez Poche..Poche used to make the big play for Coach Joey McGinnis, and the SWG Middle School team…

High Point Central(2-3) at Northwest Guilford(4-1)

NWG “sees this game as a “must-win” high school football game…NWG ran past Ragsdale last Friday night, but NWG is hoping for a solid playoff berth from the Metro 4-A and there will be no guarantees with the one loss, that NWG is carrying…Central would use this game as a building block, as the Bison already have two wins on the season, and if Central can win this game, it would even their record, at (3-3), and that would be going into their game at Ragsdale, next Friday night…If Central defeated NWG and Ragdale, the Central coach, Coach Sheffield, would get Coach of the Year for the Metro 4-A…NWG is steadfast and they are going to be going hard-after this game tonight….Time to see whose seniors want to go out in style, and leave their mark….

Trinity(1-4) at High Point Andrews(2-3)

Andrews is looking right at (3-3) with a win tonight, and it is very likely that Andrews will get that third win….

Grimsley(4-0) at Ragsdale(2-3)

Should be a good crowd in Jamestown tonight, and Grimsley will be there to take care of business…With Travis Shaw and Tamorye Thompson in there as the Grimsley Whirlies’ bookends on defense, it will hard for Ragsdale to get a good push off, coming off of the offensive line….Ragsdale may have to take to the air, if they are to have a chance versus Grimsley…The Grimsley defense is so strong, and you’ll just have to attack their defensive backs, if you are to have any success….Their D-line and those Whirlie linebackers are hard to get a block on….Real hard to run on that Grimsley front seven…The offense is just about at potent as the Whirlie defense…Ragsdale has their work cut out for them, but the Tigers came over to Grimsley back in 2019 and made a game of it…..

Western Guilford(0-4) at Smith(0-5)

Could be your best game of the night, and maybe the best game of the week…Not for the way the game might be played, but for pure anticipation….Both of these teams are so hungry for a Win, that they might do almost anything to get that Win tonight….This means the season, for both of these teams…If we could bottle the energy that these two schools will bring to the field tonight, we might be able to take those Bottles of Energy over to the New Garden Friends Nursing Home, and sell them for $125,000.00 per bottle….These kids don’t know what a win is, and one of these schools will walk out of there with a “W” tonight…That much is guaranteed….As the old coach used to say, “How bad do you want it brother?”…..

Thursday Night Football Finals:

JV Football Final:Southwest Guilford 13, Dudley 6

SWG(4-0)

Varsity Football

Final:Northern Guilford 37, Person 36

NG(4-1)/Person(2-3)

Northern Guilford at home vs. Western Alamance, next Friday night…

Southeast Guilford 24, Burlington Williams 0

SEG(5-1)/BW(0-4)

Southeast Guilford at home vs. Southwestern Randolph, next Friday night…

Final:Eastern Guilford 41, Page 7

EG(3-2)/Page(0-6)…Hezekiah Newby with 384 yards rushing for Eastern Guilford tonight….Newby with 4 TD’s on 24 carries…

Eastern Guilford at home, vs. Southern Guilford next Friday night….Page at Grimsley, next Friday night…

Final:Southern Guilford 26, Southern Alamance 23

SG(4-1)/SA(4-2)

Southern Guilford at Eastern Guilford, next Friday night….