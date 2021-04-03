Elon Women’s Lacrosse Edges William & Mary 15-6 for Second CAA Win

WILLIAMSBURG, Va.— The Elon University women’s lacrosse team earned its second Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) win of the season on April 3 when it delivered a nine-goal win (15-6) over William & Mary.

BOX SCORE

“I was really proud of how quickly we got out of the gate after a really long bus ride,” said head coach Josh Hexter. “But we will work on being able to sustain that kind of intensity and focus for a full game. I know this group can do that.”

THE RUNDOWN

-Elon got things going early in the first half, opening the game with a 7-0 run. After a William & Mary goal, the Phoenix added two more goals to make the halftime score 9-1.

-The maroon and gold maintained its momentum in the second half. Despite allowing five goals, the Phoenix added six to their score to secure the victory.

NOTES

-Mae McGlynn and Sara Bouwman finished with game highs in scoring, posting five goals apiece. Both of their totals match their career highs. Gillian Curran also registered her second hat trick of the season.

-McGlynn paced the team in assists (3), finishing the game with a personal-best eight points.

-For the first time since the 2019 season, Paulina DiFatta (7-0) finished the game in the double digits in saves (13) and a .684 save percentage. The last time she tallied at least 10 saves was against James Madison on May 3, 2019.

-Campbell Armstrong led the way in the draw circle with a season-high four draw controls.

-Julia Dalmass picked up a team-high three ground balls, followed by Quinn Daly, McGlynn and Curran with two apiece. Daly also caused two turnovers.

-Collectively, the Phoenix totaled season bests in shots on goal (25) and clears (20).

-With the win, the maroon and gold improves to 7-0 (2-0 CAA) on the season. The Tribe now stands at 3-5 (0-1 CAA).

UP NEXT

Elon will return to Rudd Field to host VCU on Sunday, April 11 at 1 p.m.