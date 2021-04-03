Elon Women’s Tennis Defeats William & Mary, 4-3, For First Time In Program History

ELON, N.C. – Elon University women’s tennis outlasted William & Mary, 4-3, on Saturday, April 3. The Phoenix picked up its first win over the Tribe in program history, and now sits at 13-4 overall this season.

HIGHLIGHTS

– Sibel Tanik clinched the match for the Phoenix, taking down Jill van den Dungen 6-7, 6-3, 6-2 in a three-set battle on Saturday afternoon. Tanik moved to 8-4 in the No. 2 singles slot and 9-8 overall with the win.

– Lizette Reding got things rolling for Elon, defeating Elisa van Meeteren in straight sets 6-1, 6-2. Reding picked up her team leading 13th singles win in the match, and now has a 10-1 mark in No. 3 singles.

– Sofia Edo fought back against Alisia Manolescu, winning sets two and three 6-3, 6-4 after dropping the first set 6-0. The win marked the ninth singles victory for Edo this season and moved her to 5-2 in the No. 5 slot.

– The combination of Victoria Saldh and Sofia Edo picked up their team-best 11th doubles victory this season after defeating Jill van den Dungen and Elisa van Meeteren 6-2.

– Lizette Reding and Alison O’Dea clinched the doubles point for the Phoenix, finishing Lisa Fukutoku and Alisia Manolescu 6-2.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix will be back in action on Friday, April 9, when it hosts UNC Greensboro at 3 p.m. at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on Elon’s campus.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. Mila Saric/Vitoria Okuyama (WMWT) def. Sibel Tanik/Olivia Archer (ELON) 6-3

2. Lizette Reding/Alison O’Dea (ELON) def. Lisa Fukutoku/Alisia Manolescu (WMWT) 6-2

3. Victoria Saldh/Sofia Edo (ELON) def. Jill van den Dungen/Elisa Van Meeteren (WMWT) 6-2

Singles

1. Mila Saric (WMWT) def. Victoria Saldh (ELON) 6-1, 6-0

2. Sibel Tanik (ELON) def. Jill van den Dungen (WMWT) 6-7, 6-3, 6-2

3. Lizette Reding (ELON) def. Elisa Van Meeteren (WMWT) 6-1, 6-2

4. Vitoria Okuyama (WMWT) def. Olivia Archer (ELON) 6-1, 7-5

5. Sofia Edo (ELON) def. Alisia Manolescu (WMWT) 0-6, 6-3, 6-4

6. Lisa Fukutoku (WMWT) def. Alison O’Dea (ELON) 6-1, 4-6, 6-1

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (1,3,4,2,6)