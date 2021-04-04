Connor Brown Fires Low-Round as Greensboro College Stands Tenth in Day Two of Golfweek DIII Spring Invitational

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS-, FLA.—-Greensboro College’s Connor Brown posted a two-over-par 74 as the Pride stands tenth through 36 holes at the 54-hole Golfweek DIII Spring Invitational at the Mission Inn Resort’s El Campeon Course.

Brown posted a round of four birdies and six bogeys as he opened the day with a birdie on the par-five, 505-yard opening hole, one of two Pride golfers to birdie the hole. Brown would go on to birdie three of the course’s four par-five holes, including both par-five holes on the back-nine. He also posted a birdie on the par-four, 398-yard sixth hole. Brown sits just outside the top-20 individuals in 21st place at ten-over-par through 36 holes.

Davis Reynolds remains in the top-15 individuals as he carded a six-over-par 78. Both of Reynolds’ birdies came on the back-nine where he birdied the par-five, 540-yard tenth hole and the par-four, 356-yard 16th hole.

The Pride finds themselves tenth as a team through 36 holes with a team total score of 627. Greensboro is two shots behind Hampden-Sydney College for ninth place and five shots behind Berry College for eighth place. Greensboro is also six shots behind Christopher Newport University who stand seventh.

The Pride finishes the 54-hole event tomorrow.

### WE ARE 1 PRIDE ###

Courtesy of Brian Jones, Greensboro College Men’s Golf