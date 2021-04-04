Gee’s Early Goal Powers Elon Men’s Soccer Past Charleston For First CAA Win

ELON, N.C. – Elon University men’s soccer defeated Charleston, 1-0, behind Trevor Gee’s early goal on Sunday, April 4. The win gave the Phoenix its first conference victory of the season.

RESULTS

“We had a lot of guys play with incredible heart and determination today,” head coach Marc Reeves began. “We have played better in recent games but tonight we had a much better edge to compete and battle for each other and that’s why we got the result we deserved. Playing down a player for that long is not easy but I felt we still controlled the game well enough and created some great chances that really should have seen us grab a second goal. I am pleased for the players to win at home, get a clean sheet and see some success for the work they have done. The key now is continuing to train and prepare correctly to go again on Saturday.”

THE RUNDOWN

– With the score knotted at 0-0 early in the contest, Mattias Cooper played a beautiful ball up the field to Trevor Gee. From there, Gee fired a pretty left-footed shot that slipped past a few Charleston defenders and found the back of the net. The play gave Elon a 1-0 advantage in the ninth minute of action.

– Charleston had a few chances to tie the game late in the opening half, but back-to-back saves from Cameron Pelle thwarted their attempts in the 35th and 36th minute respectively. Moments later, two Elon shots by Jake Kelly and Charlie Kurz nearly extended the Phoenix’s lead to 2-0, but Charleston’s keeper was able to save both attempts.

– Elon entered the break leading 1-0.

– The Courgars best opportunity to tie the game came in the 68th minute of action when Peter Dearle fired a shot from just outside of the box that was once again saved by Pelle. The save helped Elon maintain its 1-0 lead late in the second half.

– Despite being a man down for a majority of the game due to a red card late in the first half, strong defense helped Elon hang on for a 1-0 victory.

NOTES

– Trevor Gee led the way for the Phoenix, scoring his first goal of the season in the ninth minute of action.

– Mattias Cooper logged his first assist of the season in the match, adding three shots and two shots on goal in the win.

– Mason Duval finished with a team-high four shots, including two shots on goal in his 62 minutes of action.

– Jake Kelly chipped in three shots with three shots on goal for Elon.

– ­Cameron Pelle picked up the win in goal for the Phoenix, logging five saves on the day. Pelle has now made 18 saves through five games played and earned his first shutout this season in the win.

– Elon held a 15-12 advantage in shots and a 9-5 advantage in shots on goal.

UP NEXT

Elon returns to action at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, when it hosts William & Mary at Rudd Field on Elon’s campus.