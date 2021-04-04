Guilford Baseball Earns Split with Generals

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Guilford baseball team earned a split in its doubleheader clash with ODAC rival Washington & Lee on Saturday, April 3rd, rebounding from a 11-8 setback in the opener to claim a 10-9 win in the second game of the doubleheader.

Game 1: Washington & Lee 11, Guilford 8

The Generals finished with 15 hits, including seven extra-base hits, en route to a two-run victory. Brian Wickman led the way from the plate, finishing 3-of-6 with two RBI and two runs scored, connecting on a pair of doubles along the way. Matt Whitely (2-1) earned the win after tossing four innings, allowing four hits and converting five strikeouts. Zach Perkins (S, 1) earned his first save of the season by working a perfect ninth.

Guilford was led at the plate by Sam Mennitt, who capped off the opening game by hitting 3-of-4 from the plate. Teammate Saunders Joplin was responsible for two RBI, a team-high, after finishing 1-of-4 at the plate.

The Generals had three multi-run innings, including a four-run first which provided them with the early lead. The first inning was highlighted by a two-run double from Mitchell Sal, which provided the Generals with a 4-0 advantage.

Washington & Lee opened the second with three straight doubles, helping push the lead to 7-0 as a result. The Quakers answered with two runs of their own in the home half of the inning, following a pair of RBI singles from Brandon Ussrey and Ellis Stokes.

In the fourth, both teams scored two runs, making for a 9-4 Generals lead. Mennitt singled past the Generals’ defense to score Logan King and Ussery for Guilford.

After a one run in both the seventh and eighth by Washington & Lee stretched the margin to 11-4, Guilford came back with four runs in the bottom of the frame to make for a 10-8 advantage. The first of the four runs scored when Isaiah Hairston singled in Michael Sumner. Joplin followed with a two-RBI single for the Quakers and Hairston crossed the plate following an error in centerfield.

Game 2: Guilford 10, Washington & Lee 9

Guilford scored its 10 runs off 12 hits, enjoying doubles by Isaiah Hairston and Clay Dilday. Hairston led the way for the Quakers at the plate, finishing 3-of-5 with a run scored. Austin Bailey was 2-of-5 with three RBI and Hayes Henderson came through with a 1-for-5 day that resulted in two RBI.

Carter Davis was responsible for one of Guilford’s three runs in the first, reaching base on a hit by pitch. Ryan Croom followed with a single, scoring both Hairston and Bailey to forge Guilford in front 3-1.

After adding one run in the second, which stretched the lead to 4-1, Washington & Lee knotted the game at four-all in the top of the fourth. Guilford bounced back with a run in the fourth, following a single by Bailey, to move back in front 5-4.

The back-and-forth trade for the lead continued with a four-run fifth by Washington & Lee, who established an 8-5 advantage. Guilford countered with two runs in the home half of the frame, after a single by Henderson that plated both Dilday and Anderson as Guilford trimmed the margin to one, 8-7.

Both teams scored one run in the seventh, making for a 9-8 contest, but Guilford regained the lead in the bottom of the eighth with a pair of runs. The first came when Ussrey reached on a walk that scored Larry McMillian II and was followed by a walk from Nick Boles that brought home Croom from third.

Chase Wade brought home the win for the Quakers in the second game, tossing 3.1 innings, allowing three hits, one run and striking out five hitters.

Guilford now heads to Farmville, Va., to take on Hampden-Sydney in a doubleheader on Sunday, April 4th. For more information on Guilford baseball check out www.guilfordquakers.com.