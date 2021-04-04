Newman(Southeast Guilford HS), French(Rockingham County HS) Power Greensboro College to Softball Doubleheader Sweep of William Peace

GREENSBORO, N.C.—Greensboro College’s Alexis Newman (Climax, N.C./Southeast Guilford) tallied six RBI over both games of Saturday afternoon’s USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) doubleheader with William Peace University as the Pride claimed a sweep of the Pacers. Greensboro took game one, 7-2, while taking the nightcap, 12-4, in five innings.

Game one starting pitcher Cheyanne Cox (11-2) (Burlington, N.C./Southern Alamance) controlled much of the first contest for the Pride. She struck out three batters in the opening inning while striking out the side in the top of the third inning. She also retired the Pacers consecutively in the top of the fourth frame.

Alexis Sox (Burlington, N.C./Western Alamance) provided early run support of Cox, connecting on a one-out, two-RBI double in the bottom of the first inning.

William Peace starting pitcher Raynee Redington (1-3) helped her own cause after being placed in the field by hitting a two-out, two-RBI triple to right field to even the score in the top of the fifth frame.

The Pride would respond in the next half-inning with a five-run rally to put the game out of reach. Newman capped the rally with a two-out, two-RBI single down the left-field line as the Pride’s five runs in the inning were enough to secure the game-one win.

William Peace responded at the start of game two as Candice Smith hit a two-run home run to left field in the opening inning to put the Pacers ahead early.

It would be the only lead the Pacers would hold as the Pride exploded with a six-run bottom of the second inning as Newman sparked the rally with a two-RBI double to left-center field. Game-two starting pitcher Kassie Simmons helped her own cause with a two-RBI triple to swell the Pride’s advantage.

Newman sparked the Pride’s four-run rally in the third frame with an RBI-double to left-center field. Hannah French (Reidsville, N.C./Rockingham County) capped the rally with a three-run home run to left field as the Pride’s lead grew. Newman and French teamed up again to drive in the final two runs in the Pride’s two-run fourth inning to force the run rule. The Pride faced a bases-loaded situation with two outs in the fifth inning but shut down the Pacers to end the game early.

Newman finished the doubleheader four-for-six with six RBI and two doubles. Simmons finished with four total RBI as she hit two-for-four. French hit three-for-five over both games with all five of her RBI coming in game two.

Redington led William Peace at the plate with four total RBI over both games. She also took the game-one loss in the circle for the Pacers in a four-inning effort where she struck out two batters and walked four. She gave up four runs on three hits. Katherine Murphy (4-6) took the game-two loss giving up seven runs on seven hits.

Cox posted nine strikeouts and walked two batters in the game-one complete-game victory. Simmons (5-2) posted four strikeouts and walked one batter in game two to earn the Pride’s second win in a four-inning effort.

The Pride (19-5, 5-2 USA South) returns to the field Thursday, hosting Roanoke College in a 2 p.m. doubleheader at Latham Park.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director