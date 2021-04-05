Connor Brown Finishes 14th, Greensboro College Tenth at Golfweek DIII Spring Invitational

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, FLA.—Greensboro College’s Connor Brown vaulted into the top-15 individuals with a one-under-par final round to lead the Pride as Greensboro’s golfers placed tenth in the Golfweek DIII Spring Invitational at the Mission Inn Resort’s El Campeon Course.

Brown’s under-par final-round score was the low round for the Pride in the 54-hole event. Brown birdied the par-four, 398-yard sixth hole for his lone birdie on the front-nine. The senior then turned in a two-under-par back-nine effort with three birdies including two of the three par-five holes. Brown’s finish placed him in a tie for 14th place, three shots off of cracking the top-ten. Brown’s final-round 71 matches his season-low set at the Camden Collegiate October 5-6, 2020.

Zack Swink fired the second-lowest round for the Pride on the final round with a seven-over-par 79. Swink’s finish was thanks to a three-over-par 38 on the front-nine.

The Pride placed tenth as a team with a total team 54-hole score of 939 after a final-round effort of 312. Greensboro finished three shots off of ninth-place from Hampden-Sydney College and nine shots off of eighth-place Berry College.

The Pride takes a weekend off and returns to the course April 17-18 at the Hampden-Sydney Invitational at Manor Golf Course in Farmville, Va.

