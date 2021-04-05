Guilford Men’s Golf Quakers Fifth, Mishoe 11th at Golfweek DIII Spring Invitational

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Fla. – The Guilford golf team placed fifth in the team standings and placed four individuals inside the Top-25, when the Golfweek DIII Spring Invitational drew to a close on Sunday, April 4th at the El Campeon golf course.

The Quakers, who have placed inside the Top-5 in each of their first three tournaments this season, finished the tournament fifth with a 47-over-par score of 911 after rounds of 310, 304 and 297 in succession. The team crown went to Methodist, which finished 16-over-par score of 880 (299-285-296) on the par-72, 6,755-yard course.

Guilford’s James Mishoe was the top individual finisher for the Quakers, finishing 7-over-par score of 223, which placed him in a tie for 11th. He opened play with a first-round 80 and shaved significant strokes off his score in the second round (74) and third (69).

Louis Lambert fired the second-lowest score for the Guilford at the tournament, closing 13-over-par with a 229. Lambert began with a 77 in the opening round and followed that with a 78 in the second. His third-round score (74) was second behind Mishoe’s 74, allowing him to tie for 21st in the event.

Addison Manring was also among the Top-25 finishers for the Quakers, placing 24th overall. Manring fired a first round 75, best of any Quaker, and followed that with an 80 in the second and a 76 in the third round. Manring capped off the tournament 15-over-par with a score of 231.

Jack Lee rounded out Top-25 finishers at the event for Guilford, tying for 25th with a 16-over-par. Lee rebounded from an opening round 80 to score a 74 in the second round. His third round 78 provided Lee with a combined score of 232.

Sam Davidson completed the Guilford scorecard with a 22-over-par score of 238. Davidson posted a score of 78 in both the first and second round before capping off the three-round event with an 82. Davidson closed in a tie for 40th.

The Quakers will now compete in the Wynlakes Spring Invitational on April 12-13. For more information on Guilford golf check out www.guilfordquakers.com.