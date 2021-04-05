New High School Football Power Rankings from NCPreps.com

Here are the new high school football Power Rankings for this week, from Chris Hughes and NCPreps.com…

From the 4-A Power Rankings we have the Grimsley Whirlies at #7 again this week…Plus you will find Glenn at #14 and West Forsyth at #15….

The 3-A Power Rankings show the Dudley Panthers at #11, then you have the Northern Guilford Nighthawks at #18, and the Southeast Guilford Falcons at #19….Other area teams include the Mount Tabor Spartans at #2, Western Alamance Warriors at #10, and the Eastern Alamance Eagles at #14…..

The 2-A Power Rankings come in with the Reidsville Rams at #1, North Davidson sits at #4, Oak Grove is at #7, Randleman is #9, and Eastern Randolph is #19…..

For the 1-A Power Rankings you’ll see the East Surry Cardinals at #6, the Mount Airy Granite Bears are #12, and the Elkin Buckin’ Elks are at #13 this week…

