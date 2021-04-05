New High School Football Power Rankings from NCPreps.com

Here are the new high school football Power Rankings for this week, from Chris Hughes and NCPreps.com…Chris Hughes, with the good news for this week….

From the 4-A Power Rankings we have the Grimsley Whirlies at #7 again this week…Plus you will find Glenn at #14 and West Forsyth at #15….

The 3-A Power Rankings show the Dudley Panthers at #11, then you have the Northern Guilford Nighthawks at #18, and the Southeast Guilford Falcons at #19….Other area teams include the Mount Tabor Spartans at #2, Western Alamance Warriors at #10, and the Eastern Alamance Eagles at #14…..

The 2-A Power Rankings come in with the Reidsville Rams at #1, North Davidson sits at #4, Oak Grove is at #7, Randleman is #9, and Eastern Randolph is #19…..

Here are this week's @NCPreps 2A Power Rankings. @FBCapitolOfNC stays #1, @KinstonFootball moves up. The 2A ranks are loaded with a traffic jam of great teams. The playoffs will be incredible. pic.twitter.com/mS5txOekju — Chris Hughes (@ChrisHughesNC) April 4, 2021

For the 1-A Power Rankings you’ll see the East Surry Cardinals at #6, the Mount Airy Granite Bears are #12, and the Elkin Buckin’ Elks are at #13 this week…

Here are this week's @NCPreps 1A Power Rankings. Not many changes from last week, @TarboroFootball stays in #1. pic.twitter.com/SNbwbcGQ6R — Chris Hughes (@ChrisHughesNC) April 4, 2021