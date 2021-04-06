Elon’s DiFatta / McGlynn Earn CAA Women’s Lacrosse Weekly Honors

RICHMOND, Va. – For the second time this season, the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) announced on Tuesday, April 6 that Elon women’s lacrosse’s Mae McGlynn and Paulina DiFatta have been awarded CAA weekly honors for their performances against Longwood and William & Mary. McGlynn was named the Player of the Week, while DiFatta was named the Defensive Player of the Week.

“Both Mae and Paulina have been laser focused this past week, so I’m thrilled for them that they are being recognized with these awards,” said head coach Josh Hexter.

McGlynn totaled seven goals, five assists and two ground balls in Elon’s 2-0 week against Longwood (14-3) and William & Mary (15-6). In the matchup against the Tribe, the attack tied Sara Bouwman for the game high in scoring, posting five goals on the day to match her career high in addition to totaling a personal-best eight points. She also registered a pair of goals and assists against the Lancers.

Through seven games, McGlynn ranks second in the CAA in both assists per game (2.43) and points per game (4.86).

DiFatta recorded 15 saves last week, with 13 of them coming against William & Mary for a new season high. In her 32 shots faced in the two matchups, she allowed just six goals, which also came against the Tribe. In Elon’s 14-3 win over Longwood, DiFatta posted a pair of saves, one ground ball and one caused turnover in just 30 minutes played against the Lancers.

DiFatta enters the week ranked second in the nation in goals-against average (5.71) and fourth in save percentage (.551), leading the CAA in both categories.

Elon will next host VCU on Sunday, April 11 at 1 p.m.