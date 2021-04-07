Carolina Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer say QB Teddy Bridgewater could be traded

Panthers GM suggests QB Teddy Bridgewater will be traded

from Zac Wassink with YardBarker.com/www.yardbarker.com

The Carolina Panthers landed a new starting quarterback on Monday by trading with the New York Jets for Sam Darnold, a move that theoretically makes Teddy Bridgewater surplus to requirements.

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer didn’t directly say the team will trade Bridgewater before the draft opens on April 29, per The Athletic’s Joe Person, but Fitterer suggested the first-round pick from the 2014 NFL Draft will soon have a new football home.

Bridgewater has been linked with the Denver Broncos in trade rumors….

Per multiple reports, the Panthers will exercise the fifth-year option attached to Darnold’s contract but could look to keep Bridgewater through at least the start of the 2021 season by having him restructure his deal or accept a pay cut. With the salary cap dropping by nearly $16 million and the majority of teams either set at quarterback or looking to spend a first-round pick on a signal-caller, Bridgewater may find he has few options for the upcoming campaign if the Panthers ask him for cap relief.