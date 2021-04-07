Guilford Quaker Women’s Soccer Season Closes with Setback to W&L

LEXINGTON, Va. – The Guilford women’s soccer team saw its 2021 season draw to a close on Tuesday, April 6th, when it suffered a 4-0 setback to Washington & Lee in the quarterfinals round of the ODAC tournament in Lexington, Va.

The Generals (9-0, 7-0 ODAC) scored two goals in the first half, including the first strike of the match at the 3:12 mark by Sydney von Rosenberg, who drove home a pass from Emily Leding. Washington & Lee tacked on its second goal at the 38:57 mark when Lindsay White netted her fourth goal of the slate.

The Generals’ lead reached 3-0 at the 59:37 mark when Erin Hoeh converted a pass from Leding into her sixth goal of the season. Just over 28 minutes later, at the 87:30 mark, Caroline Christianso recorded her first goal of the slate following a pass from Madeleine Becker.

Washington & Lee attempted 23 shots in the game, including 12 shots on goal, including five from Hoeh and teammate Lindsay White. Guilford (1-6, 1-5 ODAC) had two shots on the afternoon, including a shot on goal from Kayla Gumula.

Ady Franken (1-3) faced 12 shots in net for the Quakers, making eight saves. Her counterparts, Grace Coombs and Jasmine Furin, combined for one save in the match.

For more information on Guilford women’s soccer check out www.guilfordquakers.com.