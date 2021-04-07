Guilford’s Mishoe Earns Eighth ODAC Men’s Golfer of the Week Award

GREENSBORO, N.C. – After opening the month of April with a fifth-place performance at the Golfweek DIII Spring Invitational, hosted by Christopher Newport University, the Guilford golf team received an accolade from the Old Dominion Athletic Conference on Wednesday, April 7th. It came when Quaker senior James Mishoe was honored as the ODAC Men’s Golfer of the week by the league.

It marks the eighth time in his career, and third time in the 2020-21 campaign, that Mishoe has earned ODAC Men’s Golfer of the Week honors. Mishoe’s first ODAC Men’s Golfer of the week honors this season came on March 10th, after winning the Savannah Invitational in consecutive seasons. He followed that up by receiving the honor on March 24th after successfully defending his 2020 championship and winning his fifth individual crown at the Jekyll Island Collegiate.

Mishoe earned ODAC Men’s Golfer of the Week four times during the 2018-19 season (October 8, 2018 / October 22, 2018 / October 29, 2018 / April 22, 2019) and once in the 2017-28 campaign (March 19, 2018).

Last weekend, the Guilford golf team was fifth in the team standings and placed four individuals inside the Top-25, when the Golfweek DIII Spring Invitational drew to a close on Sunday, April 4th at the El Campeon golf course.

The Quakers, who have placed inside the Top-5 in each of their first three tournaments this season, finished the tournament fifth with a 47-over-par score of 911 after rounds of 310, 304 and 297 in succession. The team crown went to Methodist, which finished 16-over-par score of 880 (299-285-296) on the par-72, 6,755-yard course.

Guilford’s James Mishoe was the top individual finisher for the Quakers, finishing 7-over-par score of 223, which placed him in a tie for 11th. He opened play with a first-round 80 and shaved significant strokes off his score in the second round (74) and third (69).

Mishoe tallied 10 birdies over the course of the tournament, including three straight days of a birdie on the first hole. He also had two birdies at nine and 14 during the course of the event.

