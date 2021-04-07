Russell Wilson enjoys watching his sister win National Basketball Title with Stanford Cardinal

Russell Wilson was having a blast watching sister Anna win national title

from Larry Brown Sports, by way of YardBaker.com/www.yardbarker.com

Russell Wilson was having a blast watching sister Anna win the national championship on Sunday.

Wilson’s sister is a guard on the Stanford Cardinal. She went 2-for-3 and scored five points in her Cardinal’s 54-53 win over Arizona.

After she made a 3-pointer in the championship game, Wilson, who was in attendance, went nuts.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback was supportive of his sister all tournament long.

Anna is a fifth-year guard from Seattle. She made the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team this season.