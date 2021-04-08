Kassie Simmons(Eastern Guilford HS) Earns Complete-Game Win for Greensboro College in Doubleheader Split with Roanoke

GREENSBORO, N.C.—Greensboro College’s Kassie Simmons (Gibsonville, N.C./Eastern Guilford) struck out six batters in a complete-game victory in game two while tallying three hits over Thursday afternoon’s doubleheader split with Roanoke College. The Maroons claimed game one, 5-3, while the Pride came back to win the nightcap, 2-1.

Both sides quickly went through the first three innings with both sides totaling only one hit. Roanoke (12-4) posted four unanswered runs starting in the top of the fourth inning. The Maroons mounted a three-run rally in the top of the fifth frame as Brooke Trappuzzano connected on a two-RBI triple to right-center field with one out.

The Pride (20-6) matched the effort in the bottom half of the inning with their own three-run rally. Hannah French’s (Reidsville, N.C./Rockingham County) attempt at a sacrifice bunt turned into a three-base error as the Pride posted their first run. After a Kailey Walker (Eden, N.C/Morehead) sacrifice fly that produced the first out of the inning and the Pride’s second run, Alexis Sox (Burlington, N.C./Western Alamance) connected on a two-out single up the middle as the Pride closed the deficit to one run.

Roanoke posted an insurance run in the top of the sixth inning on a two-out error to extend their lead. The Pride threatened in the bottom of the seventh inning with a two-out single from Caroline Stanley (Reidsville, N.C./Rockingham County), but the Maroons recorded the third out of the inning to earn the game-one win.

All of game two’s runs came in the second inning as Lilly Burns connected on an RBI single with no outs to put the Maroons ahead early in the top half of the inning. The Pride countered in the bottom half with a two-run rally when Alexis Newman reached first base on an errant throw that brought two runs home to give the Pride the lead.

That was all the run support Simmons (6-2) needed in her outing. Simmons retired the side in three innings of her complete-game effort. Roanoke threatened in the top of the sixth inning with runners at first and second base with one out. Simmons forced an out at third base on a short pop in front of the circle to catch the lead runner. The Pride’s hurler would force the final out of the inning on a ground out to escape harm. Simmons struck out six batters and walked only two while surrendering only four hits. She also recorded one of the Pride’s two multi-hit efforts in game two, batting two-for-three.

Cheyanne Cox (12-3) took the game-one loss for the Pride in a complete-game effort where she struck out five batters and walked three.

Jada Karnes (8-0) took the game-one win for Roanoke, striking out four batters in a complete-game win. Shanan Hester (0-2) took the game-two loss, throwing the first three innings where she gave up two runs on three hits while striking out one batter and walking one.

Stanley was the lone Pride batter with a multi-hit effort in game one, batting three-for-four. Ivy Ray (Thomasville, N.C./Ledford) was the remaining Pride batter after Simmons to record multiple hits in game two with a two-for-two effort.

Rebecca Hensley and Makayla Austin recorded Roanoke’s only two multi-hit efforts on the day, each hitting two-for-three in game one.

The Pride return back to USA South Athletic Conference play Saturday when they travel to North Carolina Wesleyan College for a 1 p.m. doubleheader.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director