Hezekia Newby, from Eastern Guilford High School, was selected as the NCHSAA student athlete of the week for his performance against Page. He had 24 carries for 384 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 1 receiving 2-pt. conversion.

Crazy part is, he did it in 2 quarters of action.

Eastern Guilford Wildcats over the Page Pirates last Thursday night, 41-7……….