Elon Track & Field Shine at Wendy’s Seahawk Teal Invitational

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Elon University women’s track and field team put on another strong performance in its second meet of the 2021 outdoor season, picking up six wins in the field events as the Phoenix competed at the Wendy’s Seahawk Teal Invitational on Saturday, March 13, on the campus of UNCW.

RESULTS

After winning 10 total events in its previous meet at the Perry Palooza Early Bird on Feb. 27, the Phoenix picked up where it left off on Saturday. Elon saw wins from Lauryn Carlton (shot put), Kristine Strazdite (discus throw), Moira O’Malley (high jump), Madison George (pole vault), Nuria Menéndez Sánchez (javelin) and Linn Hertz Saebboe (triple jump).

George won the pole vault after clearing the bar at the height of 3.81m. That mark is now the second-best performance in school history. Hertz Saebboe had a leap of 11.73m in the triple jump, moving into the program’s top-10 performance list.

Carton was first in the shot put with her toss of 12.82m. Teammate Strazdite was second overall in the event with her throw of 12.38m. Strazdite took gold in the discus with a toss of 44.66m, helping the Phoenix sweep the podium in the event as Kathleen Collins (44.18m) and Carlton (42.77m) were second and third, respectively.

Elon went 1-2 in the high jump with O’Malley picking up the win in as many meets with her cleared height of 1.65m. Hertz Saebboe was the runner-up with a mark of 1.60m. In the women’s hammer throw, Charlotte Bradsher was the runner-up with her new personal-best mark of 53.76m, which is the second-best performance in school history.

Menéndez Sánchez rounded out the Phoenix event winners with her individual honor in the javelin throw with her toss of 35.79m. Elon took the top three spots of the event with Collins (33.46m) and Grace Dieleman (32.49m) finishing second and third, respectively.

Freshman Kayla Clark was second in the 100-meter hurdles, crossing the line with her time of 14.79. Menéndez Sánchez followed with a time of 15.42. Aliya Barrows was third in the 400-meter run with her time of 57.96.

Gabriela Varisco de Oliveira took second in the 800-meter run, clocking a time of 2:14.64. The Phoenix’s 4×400-meter relay team of Piper Jons, Varisco de Oliveira, Alex Tudor and Barrows was second overall with a time of 3:56.51.

On Deck

The Phoenix will split for meets next weekend, March 19-20, with groups traveling to the Charlotte 49er Classic and the High Point Invitational.

