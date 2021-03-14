Elon Women’s Soccer Falls to UNCW in Conference Opener

ELON, N.C. — The Elon University women’s soccer team came up short against conference rival UNC Wilmington on March 13, 3-1.

BOX SCORE

“We knew it was going to be difficult because UNCW played four games already,” said head coach Neil Payne. “However, there are tons of positives to take from the game, particularly our resilience. The mistakes we made are fixable. I’m pretty confident we’ll be able to fix those.”

THE RUNDOWN

-The Seahawks took a 2-0 lead when they scored goals in both the 18th and 47th minute.

-Carson Jones scored the lone Elon goal in the 63rd minute to cut the Seahawk lead to one (2-1).

-UNCW scored the final goal of the night off of a header to make the final score 3-1.

NOTES

-Jones has scored in both of Elon’s games this season.

-Makenzie DePriest-Kessler and Jessica Carrieri took four of Elon’s shots.

-Both teams took eight shots over the course of the game.

-In goal, McKenna Dalfonso (1-1) finished the night with a pair of saves.

-Elon now stands at 1-1 (0-1 CAA) on the season.

UP NEXT

Elon returns to Rudd Field on Sunday, March 21 when it continues conference play against James Madison at 4 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

