Greensboro College Men’s Golf Eleventh at Hampden-Sydney Tiger Invitational

PINEHURST, N.C.—Greensboro College’s Connor Brown carded a team-best 74 as the Pride stands eleventh place after one day of the 36-hole Hampden-Sydney Tiger Invitational at Forest Creek Country Club.

Brown fired an even-par front nine as he carded birdies on the par-four 422-yard seventh hole and the par-five 549-yard ninth hole. Brown held strong in an up-and-down back nine with three birdies, including a birdie on the par-five 515-yard 18th hole. Brown stands 20th overall.

Zach Swink and Jerrion Dukes tied for second amongst the Pride, each firing a five-over-par 77. Swink’s birdies came on the back nine, where he birdied the par-five 557-yard tenth hole and the par-three 182-yard 16th hole on the way to an even-par back-nine holes. Dukes birdied the par-four seventh hole and the par-five ninth hole on the way to shooting a 37 on the front nine. He also posted a birdie on the par-four 394-yard 13th hole.

The Pride (306) are one shot behind Averett University and Oglethorpe University and six shots behind eighth-place Carnegie Mellon University. Host Hampden-Sydney College and Methodist University both stand tied for the team-lead at one-over-par (289)

Greensboro continues in the 36-hole event tomorrow at Forest Creek Country Club.

### WE ARE 1 PRIDE ###

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

