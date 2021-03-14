Josh Wilson(Southeast Guilford HS) Finishes Sixth at NWCA Wrestling Championships as Greensboro College Finishes Competition

CORALVILLE, IOWA—Greensboro College’s Josh Wilson (Greensboro, N.C./Southeast Guilford) claimed sixth place in the 133-pound weight class as the Pride finished competition at the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Division III Coaches Association Wrestling Championships. The tournament was only an individual tournament with no team score. The Pride took nine wrestlers to the event.

Wilson was one of two wrestlers competing in day-two action as he was in the hunt for the 133-pound title. The freshman squared off against Coe College’s Brock Henderson, the second-ranked wrestler in the bracket. Wilson lost the bout, 11-1, by decision. Wilson then faced Wartburg College’s Joe Pins, dropping an 18-2 technical fall. Wilson’s last action of the day came against Loras College’s Zach Thompson in a tight matchup for fifth place. Thompson took a close bout, 6-5, by decision.

The losses are Wilson’s first losses on what was an undefeated season for the freshman. Wilson was ranked sixth heading into the tournament and won three-straight bouts on day one to earn a spot in the semi-finals of the 133-pound weight class.

Joel Kanagy was the remaining Pride wrestler to earn a bout on day two. After a two-win day one in the consolation bracket, Kanagy earned a bout with the ninth-seeded Cael Krueger of Wartburg. Krueger garnered a 10-6 decision over Kanagy to close out the Pride’s effort in the event.

Greensboro earned nine victories in the event overall. The tournament replaced the canceled NCAA Division III Men’s Wrestling Championships that were called off earlier in the season.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

