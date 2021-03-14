Guilford Men’s Golf Quakers Finish Third Overall, Place Pair in Top-10 at Tiger Invite

PINEHURST, N.C. – The Guilford golf team finished in a three-way tie for second while individuals Addison Manring and James Mishoe were tied for eighth when the Tiger Invite at Forest Creek concluded on Sunday, March 14th at the Forest Creek Golf Club in Pinehurst, N.C.

The Quakers placed second for the time in as many tournaments, finishing tied alongside Huntingdon and Piedmont with a five-over-par score of 581. Guilford opened play with a 295 and capped off the tournament with a 286 on Sunday. Methodist won the team title with a four-over-par score of 580, closing with rounds of 289 and 291.

Manring and Mishoe both finished the tournament at one-under-par after firing a 143. Manring opened the tournament with 13 pars and a birdie on Saturday and came through with five birdies and 12 pars in the second round.

Mishoe, who claimed his second Top-10 finish of the slate, carded two birdies and 15 pars in first round play. He followed that up with four birdies and 11 pars in the second round, closing with a 143.

Guilford’s Jack Lee also notched a Top-20 finish, placing himself in a six-way tie for 16th after finishing 2-over-par with a 146. Lee’s first round included an eagle, three birdies and nine pars. Lee came through with three birdies and 11 pars in the second round, closing with a 1-over-par score of 73.

Louis Lambert fired the fourth-best score for the Quakers in the event, closing five-over-par with a 149 (76-73). His opening round 76 came by virtue of three birdies and nine pars, while the second round resulted in three birdies and 12 pars.

Sam Davidson placed 49th in the event for Guilford, finishing 15-over-par with a 159 (81-78). Davidson accrued 10 pars in the first round of play. He followed with eight pars and three birdies in the second round, recording two of his birdies on the back nine.

Emory’s Max Schwarz was the top individual finisher with a seven-over-par score of 137 after posting rounds of 69 and 68. Washington & Lee’s Pierce Robinson also finished seven-over-par with a 137 (69-68).

The Quakers continue a busy March schedule by heading to Jekyll Island, Georgia to compete in the Jekyll Island Collegiate on March 19-21. For more information on Guilford golf check out www.guilfordquakers.com.

