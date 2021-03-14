Guilford WSOC Quakers Earn First Win, Defeat Eastern Mennonite 1-0

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Guilford women’s soccer team earned the first win of the season and first in the tenure of Sarah Arsenault when the Quakers triumphed 1-0 over visiting Eastern Mennonite at the Armfield Athletic Center on Sunday, March 14th.

The lone goal for the Quakers, who improved to 1-3 overall and in ODAC action, came off the foot of Crystal Rivas. The goal, which came at the 56:04 mark of the second half is Rivas’ first goal of the season.

Guilford recorded 23 shots in the match with McKaley Boston (seven), Rivas (five) and Deanna Schlott (three) leading the way. Ady Franken (1-1-0) picked up the win for Guilford, logging 45 minutes in net, Teammate Aubrey Gunther also spent 45 minutes in goal, making one save along the way.

The Quakers took 15 of their 23 shots in the second half.

Eastern Mennonite (0-3-0, 0-3-0 ODAC) had only one shot in the contest, which came off the foot of Hannah York. The Royals were led in goal by Anna Filipowski, who tallied eight saves.

Guilford returns to action on Sunday, March 21 at Bridgewater which is set for 3 p.m. For more information on Guilford women’s soccer check out www.guilfordquakers.com.

