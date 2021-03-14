Muetterties Keeps HPU WSOC Panthers Perfect with Game-Winning Double OT Goal

Site: Charleston, S.C. (CSU Soccer Field)

Score: High Point 1, Charleston Southern 0

Records: High Point (6-0, 5-0), Charleston Southern 1-2-1, 1-2-1)

Next HPU Event: Sunday, March 21st, — vs USC Upstate (High Point, N.C.)

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The High Point University women’s soccer team 6-0, 5-0 remains undefeated as freshman Sophia Muetterties scored the double-overtime game-winner against Charleston Southern on the road on Sunday (March 14). Two Panther freshmen helped set up the winning play as freshman Alex Deperno sent a beautiful ball into the box where Muetterties was able to get her head on it and finish in the 104th minute of the contest. High Point picked up its fifth shutout of the season. Morgan Hairston and company have shutout their opponents in five of their six games this season. The Panthers improve to 6-0, HPU received votes for the top 25 from Top Drawer Soccer and College Soccer News. High Point entered the day as one of six teams in the nation with at least five wins, no losses, and no draws, HPU remains in that elite company with the win.

“Today was a gritty performance by our team, Coach Brandi Fontaine said. “We knew it would be a difficult trip and that adversity could get in the way. However, this group truly came together despite it all and battled to bring home another win. CSU is an athletic team and very organized. Credit to them for creating problems for us today. I am proud of how we fought today and didn’t give in. It was also great to see some players step up when the team needed them to. We are looking forward to being back home next weekend.”

The contest remained close throughout as the game nearly went the difference ending in the 103rd minute the Panthers outshot the Bucs 13-4 with seven of the Panther shots going on frame to CSU’s only two. The Panther defense held CSU to only one shot in the second half and only one shot in the first overtime period.

HPU’s game-winner came in the 104th minute of the game as Deperno sent a beautiful ball into the box where Muetterties was able to get her head on it and finish to lift the Panthers to their fifth Big South win and their sixth overall.

UP NEXT: The Panthers return home to Vert Stadium to host USC Upstate on Sunday (March 21) with kickoff at 4:00 PM. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

